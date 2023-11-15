RPSB: No decisions made on Bolton rezoning

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - During the Rapides Parish School Board’s special board and committee meetings that took place on Nov. 14, board member Linda Burgess created a substitute motion to send a previous motion on Bolton’s current students to be sent to the full board agenda next month.

After an over 40-minute discussion, the board has not made any decisions on a strategic plan for the current students enrolled at Bolton after reviewing rezoning opportunities for feeder schools.

The board has agreed to discuss student requirements to attend Bolton next school year, which will include keeping the current 9th, 10th and 11th-grade students at Bolton.

The next board meeting is scheduled for December 5.

