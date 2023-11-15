Tioga standout signs NLI at Grambling State

BALL, La. (KALB) - Tioga softball player Zoey Roland signed her letter of intent to Grambling State on Nov. 14.

Roland was part of a Tioga team that was runner-up in the 2023 state tournament.

She is not only happy to be playing softball at the next level but to also be playing at an HBCU.

“It’s great because I’ve always been one of two Black girls on the softball team, so it’s going to be great to play with all my Black sisters,” Roland said.

