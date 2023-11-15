Trial date set for nurse practitioner charged with human trafficking, narcotics

Mark Damian Declouet, Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy, human trafficking, in addition to distribution and possession of drugs.(RPSO)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A trial date has been set for an Alexandria nurse practitioner arrested on charges of human trafficking and narcotics.

Mark Declouet, Jr., 41, was arrested in February 2022 after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit (RADE) received complaints that a local medical provider was allegedly providing narcotics for sexual favors.

Agents discovered Declouet would allegedly solicit men with cash to locate and provide females for sexual purposes.

Police found suboxone films, fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at Declouet’s home

He goes to trial on April 29, 2024, on multiple drug charges and charges of criminal conspiracy and human trafficking. Declouet has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

