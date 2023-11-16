APD: Suspect sought for West Sycamore Street homicide

Alfred Rue IV
Alfred Rue IV(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that happened on West Sycamore Street back on October 18.

Alfred Rue IV, 25, of Alexandria, is being sought for one count of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

On October 18 around 12:42 a.m., APD responded to shots fired on West Sycamore Street. Responding officers located De’Asia Mullins, 19, of Alexandria, who suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The preliminary investigation indicated that this was a domestic violence-related incident.

Anyone with information can contact the APD Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization, NOT a law enforcement group.

