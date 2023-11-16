Bunkie’s Kyle Johnson receives Cenla’s Precise Athlete Award

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Each week, the KALB Sports Team honors an outstanding athlete with the ACA Athlete of the Week Award.

This week though, our Sports Team was able to come alongside and be a part of another individual award given to a high school athlete who sets the example by Dwayne ‘The Difference Maker’ Dupar.

Dupar is a familiar face throughout Central Louisiana, providing youth camps and events all through the year.

For a decade now, he has given out the Cenla Precise Athlete Award to a player who is a difference-maker and has a character that shines bright on and off the field. This year’s award was given to Bunkie receiver and defensive back Kyle Johnson.

“I am just honored to win the award,” said Johnson. “I know a lot of great players who have won it before me, but I am just honored to follow in their footsteps.”

Johnson has been a key part of leading the Bunkie Panthers to one of their best seasons in school history. He has received multiple Power Five offers to play on the next level.

“I play for the guys alongside me and to be a role model,” said Johnson. “When they see me every day, they choose greatness.”

“His presence on the field, his stats by how he plays and it translates a lot,” said Bunkie quarterback Dillon Compton. “In the classroom, he sits in the front row and always asks questions.”

Johnson has also made a point to impact the younger generation on the field and by working alongside them.

“In the fall, when flag football is going on, he spends Saturdays refereeing and being around the kids,” said Bunkie head coach Jimmie Hillman. “The term difference maker on the football field, everyone knows what he is able to do there, but he makes a difference in a lot of lives. He is one of those guys that is a true leader and affects more people than he realizes.”

The lights shine bright on Friday nights for Kyle Johnson, as he is one of the best receivers and defense backs in the state, but his team says it is the light that shines from within that makes the difference.

“I help my team anywhere I can,’ said Johnson. “From throwing passes, running the ball, catching, wherever my team needs me, I got it.”

College coaches have without a doubt noticed Johnson’s talent, and once he graduates from Bunkie High School in 2025, he will be headed to a Division I program.

