Fire marshal: Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHURCH POINT, La. (KPLC) - We’re learning more about a mobile home fire in Church Point that killed a child and left three family members in the hospital.

It happened Sunday morning on Saint Zeno Drive, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Firefighters found the parents and an 8-year-old boy outside.

The father was trying to rescue another child still inside, according to the SFM. The body of a girl, who was about to turn 5, was later found in the living room.

SFM deputies determined the fire began in the living room, but the cause is still under investigation. Deputies have not ruled out electrical issues or a cigarette as the cause.

Deputies did not find working smoke detectors in the home. Anyone in need of a free smoke detector can contact their local fire department or apply HERE.

