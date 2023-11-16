Manna House holding holiday food drive on Nov. 17

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Manna House needs your help in their annual effort to feed the hungry this holiday season!

On Nov. 17, the Manna House is holding a food drive outside of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Jackson Street Extension. They will be set up outside from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Some of the items they’re asking people to buy and donate include Tony Chachere’s and Savoie’s Dark Roux, plus a few more canned food items like cream of mushroom, green beans and sweet peas, and a few classics like instant potatoes and frozen biscuits.

The store has a pre-made list of the items. You just make your picks, purchase and then drop them in the Manna House bin outside. It is that easy!

“Every holiday, particularly Thanksgiving and Christmas, we try to provide a traditional meal. We like to provide our patrons the same opportunities to have the same things we’d have with our families,” said Jessica Viator, executive director at the Manna House. “Our chef has prepared a menu of turkey, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce and dessert. It’s going to be a great Thanksgiving meal that they can come and enjoy.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.