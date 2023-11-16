Manna House holding holiday food drive on Nov. 17

The Manna House needs your help in their annual effort to feed the hungry this holiday season!
By Alena Noakes
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Manna House needs your help in their annual effort to feed the hungry this holiday season!

On Nov. 17, the Manna House is holding a food drive outside of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Jackson Street Extension. They will be set up outside from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Some of the items they’re asking people to buy and donate include Tony Chachere’s and Savoie’s Dark Roux, plus a few more canned food items like cream of mushroom, green beans and sweet peas, and a few classics like instant potatoes and frozen biscuits.

The store has a pre-made list of the items. You just make your picks, purchase and then drop them in the Manna House bin outside. It is that easy!

“Every holiday, particularly Thanksgiving and Christmas, we try to provide a traditional meal. We like to provide our patrons the same opportunities to have the same things we’d have with our families,” said Jessica Viator, executive director at the Manna House. “Our chef has prepared a menu of turkey, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce and dessert. It’s going to be a great Thanksgiving meal that they can come and enjoy.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Damian Declouet, Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy, human trafficking, in addition...
Trial date set for nurse practitioner charged with human trafficking, narcotics
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Trent Michael Lindsay
Pineville man arrested after infant found unresponsive, currently in critical condition
Alexandria utility customers protesting high bills on steps of City Hall
Alexandria utility customers protest against high bills, disconnects
Woman dies after getting stabbed on Louisiana Tech campus
Police detail timeline leading up to Louisiana Tech stabbings

Latest News

Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard suspends search after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship
Louisiana State Police
Federal funding coming to Louisiana to address crime, Crime Lab backlog
Fire marshal: Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire
Fire marshal: Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire
Glass Act Recycling hosts America Recycles Day event