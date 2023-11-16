Pineville’s Warden signs NLI with LSUA

Pineville's catcher Matt Warden signs with LSUA.
Pineville's catcher Matt Warden signs with LSUA.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LSUA baseball program picked up a big addition behind the plate Wednesday afternoon as Pineville’s Matt Warden signed his national letter of intent with the Generals.

Warden was a key piece in the Rebels making it to the state tournament last year for the first time since 1984.

Warden earned 2nd Team All-District catcher honors a season ago after hitting. 275 with nine doubles, two home runs and 21 RBIs.

