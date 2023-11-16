Pineville’s Warden signs NLI with LSUA

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LSUA baseball program picked up a big addition behind the plate Wednesday afternoon as Pineville’s Matt Warden signed his national letter of intent with the Generals.

Congratulations to senior Matt Warden on signing with LSUA! pic.twitter.com/eAGyG0m17n — Pineville Baseball (@phsrebsbaseball) November 15, 2023

Warden was a key piece in the Rebels making it to the state tournament last year for the first time since 1984.

Warden earned 2nd Team All-District catcher honors a season ago after hitting. 275 with nine doubles, two home runs and 21 RBIs.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.