Pineville’s Warden signs NLI with LSUA
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LSUA baseball program picked up a big addition behind the plate Wednesday afternoon as Pineville’s Matt Warden signed his national letter of intent with the Generals.
Warden was a key piece in the Rebels making it to the state tournament last year for the first time since 1984.
Warden earned 2nd Team All-District catcher honors a season ago after hitting. 275 with nine doubles, two home runs and 21 RBIs.
