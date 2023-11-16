Three events happening this weekend at Paragon Casino Resort!

MARKSVILLE, La. - Three huge events will be taking place this weekend at Paragon Casino Resort!

(Paragon Casino Resort)

The Cruisin’ Southern Style Car Show is part of the Southern Style Cruisers Classic Car Club. The giant car and truck show gives out more than 100 awards along with featuring raffles and a live auction. All proceeds from this event are donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Celebrity guests in attendance include Joe & Amanda Martin, Mike Z, and Chad Glasshagel from “Iron Resurrection” along with Ryan Evans from Discovery Channel’s “Counting Cars.” The Pre-Opening Show and Shine will be Friday, Nov. 17 at the Paragon Casino Resort from noon until 5:00 p.m. The big Cruisin’ Southern Style Car Show will be on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. with the award ceremony and live auction from 5:00 – 7:45 p.m.

(Paragon Casino Resort)

The 17th Bi-Annual BBQ Throwdown is put on by the Tunica-Biloxi Indians Political Action Committee (TBIPAC). Get ready to satisfy every barbecue craving you have as the hottest grilling competition in the area takes over the Paragon Casino RV Resort. The area’s biggest self-proclaimed “grill masters” will face off for the best ribs, chicken, brisket, steak, sauce and dessert. You can taste the competition for your self from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18. A BBQ plate lunch is only $10.

(Paragon Casino Resort)

The 17th Annual Christmas Extravaganza is being held in the Paragon Casino Resort’s Mari Showroom and is put on by the Marksville Chamber of Commerce. The Christmas Extravaganza will feature dozens of vendors with everything a shopper needs to get right into the holiday spirit. The event will go from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 18. Adults can experience the fun for only $5 while kids 12 and under are free.

