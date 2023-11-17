Crews working to contain gas leak on Jackson Street Extension

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, AUSGas Dept. crews are responding to a confirmed gas leak in the 4800 block of Jackson Street Extention.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible. Traffic may be delayed during repairs.

This is a breaking news update. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

