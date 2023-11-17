Look up! Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones,...
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.(NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here’s some evening entertainment for your weekend that only requires you to look up at the sky.

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.

The shower is expected to produce bright meteors – about 10 to 15 per hour in a dazzling display – moving fast at 44 miles per second.

Although peak viewing time is Saturday, the meteors can be seen a few days before and afterward.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire marshal: Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire
Fire marshal: Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire
Alfred Rue IV
APD: Suspect sought for West Sycamore Street homicide
List of burn bans lifted in Cenla
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties
Mark Damian Declouet, Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy, human trafficking, in addition...
Trial date set for nurse practitioner charged with human trafficking, narcotics

Latest News

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson sentenced to 90 years
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow out for the season due to injury, coach says