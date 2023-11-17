Pita Martin’s hat trick gives LCU historic first NAIA Tournament win

The Wildcats defeated LSU-Shreveport 1-0 in the Red River Conference Tournament Championship...
The Wildcats defeated LSU-Shreveport 1-0 in the Red River Conference Tournament Championship game Saturday afternoon in Texarkana.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Al. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian men’s soccer team mounted a comeback in the first round of the NAIA National Soccer Tournament to defeat Hope Internation 3-2.

LCU’s win Thursday night was the first done by any local university including LCU and LSUA in the NAIA Tournament.

Junior striker Sergio Pita Martin recorded a hat trick with three goals in the match including two in the second half to lift the Wildcats to the historic win.

Louisiana Christian kept their season alive and will now face #8 Mobile in the second round of the tournament. The match will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

