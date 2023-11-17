Pita Martin’s hat trick gives LCU historic first NAIA Tournament win

MOBILE, Al. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian men’s soccer team mounted a comeback in the first round of the NAIA National Soccer Tournament to defeat Hope Internation 3-2.

LCU’s win Thursday night was the first done by any local university including LCU and LSUA in the NAIA Tournament.

Junior striker Sergio Pita Martin recorded a hat trick with three goals in the match including two in the second half to lift the Wildcats to the historic win.

Louisiana Christian kept their season alive and will now face #8 Mobile in the second round of the tournament. The match will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.