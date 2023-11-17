Seven for #7: Many’s Jeremiah James breaks record for most TDs in a single game

MANY, La. (KALB) - Many’s Jeremiah James’ name is now in the record books for most touchdowns in a game, seven for #7!

“When I had first scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, I was like...dang, I can really break this record tonight, so I am just doing my best and going for it,” said James.

“I was on the sideline when we came back out,” said Many safety and LSU commit Tylen Singleton. “Everyone was saying Jeremiah is fixing to break the record, then he scored, and I was like...dang he is now the best running back to come through Many.”

In the 61-0 shutout against Springfield in the first round of the playoffs, James finished with 19 carries for 250 yards and seven touchdowns.

Broke the school record for most touchdowns in a game 7 td’s!!! pic.twitter.com/VneyLf7AlT — jeremiah james (@Jeremiah__James) November 11, 2023

“It speaks volumes,” said Many head coach Dillon Barrett. “His actions speak. He is not a vocal guy and that is okay. His actions speak for him, as he leads by example and that was the result of all the hard work he put in during the offseason and in his career, all four years that he has been here.”

The Tigers have a long history of dominant running backs with Terrence Williams, London Williams and Trent Williams. Jeremiah said they are the ones who made him the fierce back he is today.

“Terrence, he helped me catch the ball,” said James. “At first, I could not catch the ball, as a freshman. In my sophomore year with London, I worked with him every day and got faster. Trent, we were like a dynamic duo back there. We just helped each other through every game.”

The two-time state champ and three-star back has become one of the most feared, as he averages 168 yards per game and nine yards per carry.

“I love being the lead guy,” said James. “I get all the carries in a game, and I get to score all of the touchdowns I want.”

“He has definitely embraced it, and it is rare to find a running back that you can go 10, 11, 12, 13 weeks, and they have 20 to 30 carries a night,” said Barrett. “They are not banged up, and they show up, and they are still hungry, and they still want it, that is what we have in Jeremiah.”

Even the best players in the state could not, and still cannot, find a way to stop Jeremiah.

“Every running back I have ever played against, out all of them, the two best backs are him and Trey Holley,” said Singleton. “I have never played any backs better than him and Trey. Nobody can really tackle him, not even Tackett. Tackett would miss a few tackles, and he would get mad, even Coach Jess would get mad. They knew he was the one for Many.”

James is one who will continue to make an impact on the Division I level after his time at Many.

I had an amazing time at Arkansas state this weekend!!! I wanted to thank @CoachLovings and the rest of the staff for making it an amazing weekend for me and my family pic.twitter.com/GFnHqtEB9t — jeremiah james (@Jeremiah__James) September 17, 2023

For his competitive drive to become the first in Many history to have seven touchdowns in a single game, Jeremiah James is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week!

