2023 5th Quarter Playoffs: Week 2

View the final scores below:

Division I

ASH 23 Brother Martin 0 Tioga 14 St. Paul’s 38

Division II

Peabody 20 Lafayette Christian 54

Division III

Caldwell Parish 7 Jena 46 St. Plaquemines 0 Many 45 Pine 27 Avoyelles 6 Episcopal 38 Bunkie 14 Menard 0 Calvary 49

Division IV

Oakdale 32 Homer 34 Glenbrook 27 St. Mary’s 30

Post Game Show

5th Quarter Post Game Show Playoffs Week 2 #WATCH - Our Sports Team shares the highlights from tonight's high school football action: Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, November 17, 2023

