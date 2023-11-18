2023 5th Quarter Playoffs: Week 2
Division I
|ASH
|23
|Brother Martin
|0
|Tioga
|14
|St. Paul’s
|38
Division II
|Peabody
|20
|Lafayette Christian
|54
Division III
|Caldwell Parish
|7
|Jena
|46
|St. Plaquemines
|0
|Many
|45
|Pine
|27
|Avoyelles
|6
|Episcopal
|38
|Bunkie
|14
|Menard
|0
|Calvary
|49
Division IV
|Oakdale
|32
|Homer
|34
|Glenbrook
|27
|St. Mary’s
|30
Post Game Show
