2023 5th Quarter Playoffs: Week 2

By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(KALB) - View the final scores below:

Division I

ASH23Brother Martin0
Tioga14St. Paul’s38

Division II

Peabody20Lafayette Christian54

Division III

Caldwell Parish7Jena46
St. Plaquemines0Many45
Pine27Avoyelles6
Episcopal38Bunkie14
Menard0Calvary49

Division IV

Oakdale32Homer34
Glenbrook27St. Mary’s30

Post Game Show

5th Quarter Post Game Show Playoffs Week 2

#WATCH - Our Sports Team shares the highlights from tonight's high school football action:

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, November 17, 2023

