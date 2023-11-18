2023 Cenla Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Winners

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Local businesses were honored on Friday, November 17, at the 11th Annual Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Gala at the Alexandria Convention Center at the Sheraton Four Points Hotel. Winners in each of the Bizzy Award categories were named at the red-carpet event with Dustin Matthews and Liz Pyle serving as Masters of Ceremonies.

The Presenting Sponsor for the event was CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, which permanently established the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital Heart of Service Award.

“CHRISTUS St. Frances Hospital is honored to establish a new award that celebrates the unwavering commitment and exceptional care provided by extraordinary individuals in our community. Their wholehearted dedication is a true testament to the power of compassion and excellence,” said Monte Wilson, CEO, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. “We are pleased to present the first Heart of Service Award to David Holcombe, M.D.”

The winners of nine categories of the Bizzy Awards were selected among nominees made by the Chamber Board of Directors and Chamber members. Chamber member representatives voted via ballots emailed in an electronic survey. A combination of Chamber votes and those of a panel of judges composed of two Chamber executives and two economic developers from other communities in Louisiana determined the winners. There are special categories of Bizzy Awards are that are selected by the sponsors of each award. Those categories are the Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Cleco Innovation Award, Louisiana Central’s “We Make Good Stuff Award,” Rapides Regional Medical Center Community Benefit Award, Procter & Gamble’s Equality and Inclusion Award, Crest Industries We Win Together Award, Johnie M. Varnado Minority Owned Business of the Year, and the new CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital Heart of Service Award.

“The Chamber Board and I are delighted to mark the 11th anniversary of the Bizzy Awards,” said Deborah Randolph, President, Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The Bizzy program provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the achievements of local businesses and industries serving as economic engines for our region. We sincerely congratulate this year’s winners.”

2023 Bizzy Award Recipients

RoyOMartin Best Overall Business Award: Gilchrist Construction Company

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital Heart of Service Award: David Holcombe, M.D.

Crest Industries We Win Together Award: Children’s Advocacy Network

Best Large Business: CHRISTUS Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital

Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year: Dr. Paul Coreil

Johnie M. Varnado Minority Owned Business of the Year: Kellies’s Sitting Service, Glenda A. Scott Washington, Owner

CLECO Innovation Award: Solscapes

Best New Business, (A Tie): The Josephine Weddings & Events and Trios- Alexandria

Best Medium Business: Southern Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

Best Small Business: Spa Belleza

Louisiana Central’s “We Make Good Stuff” Award: Jorge Rocha

Rapides Regional Medical Center Community Benefit Award: Acadian Ambulance

Best Marketing Campaign: Alexandria Pineville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

Best Business Website: City of Alexandria – Grow With Alexandria

Crowell & Owens Best Non-Profit Organization: Cenla Pregnancy Center

Procter & Gamble’s Equality and Inclusion Award: LSUA

Best Curb Appeal of a Business: Edward Jones- Mark Pritchard

