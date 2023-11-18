ASH upsets Brother Martin 23-0 to advance to the quarterfinals

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High had one of the biggest upsets in the Regional Round as the Trojans defeated #4 Brother Martin on the road 23-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The ASH defense had the most complete game of the season keeping the Crusader offense out the endzone the entire game. It was the Trojans’ second shutout of the season.

ASH will have another tough road game ahead of them in the quarterfinal round as the #13 Trojans will take on #5 Edna Karr.

