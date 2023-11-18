Jena rolls over rival Caldwell Parish to advance to quarterfinals

JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants did not need any extra motivation coming off of their first-round bye in the playoffs as they took on rival Caldwell Parish with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

For the second time in three games, Jena powered past their rivals to keep their perfect season alive. Jena defeated Caldwell Parish 46-7 in the Regional Round on Friday night.

The Giants have outscored the Spartans 106-14 in two games this year.

The top-seeded Giants will be back at home in the quarterfinals against #8 Amite in a rematch of last year’s Regional Round in a game which the Warriors came out on top.

