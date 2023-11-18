Jena rolls over rival Caldwell Parish to advance to quarterfinals

Jena powers through Caldwell Parish to get to Quarterfinal round
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants did not need any extra motivation coming off of their first-round bye in the playoffs as they took on rival Caldwell Parish with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

For the second time in three games, Jena powered past their rivals to keep their perfect season alive. Jena defeated Caldwell Parish 46-7 in the Regional Round on Friday night.

The Giants have outscored the Spartans 106-14 in two games this year.

The top-seeded Giants will be back at home in the quarterfinals against #8 Amite in a rematch of last year’s Regional Round in a game which the Warriors came out on top.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire marshal: Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire
Fire marshal: Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire
Alfred Rue IV
APD: Suspect sought for West Sycamore Street homicide
List of burn bans lifted in Cenla
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow out for the season due to injury, coach says
Annie Richardson was one of four women hospitalized in what police say was a random stabbing...
Woman killed in LA Tech stabbing spree was well-known artist with New Orleans ties

Latest News

Plays of the Week
Vote for the Play of the Week for the Regional Round
Highlights from the second week of football playoffs in Central Louisiana in 2023.
2023 5th Quarter Playoffs Week 2 Highlights - clipped version
Highlights from the second week of football playoffs in Central Louisiana in 2023.
2023 5th Quarter Playoffs Week 2 Highlights
2023 5th Quarter Playoffs: Week 2