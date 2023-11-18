Many shuts out second straight opponent in the playoffs

Highlights from the second week of football playoffs in Central Louisiana in 2023.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST
MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers dominated on both sides of the ball in their 45-0 win in the second round of the playoffs against South Plaquemines.

Since the playoffs began, the Tigers have outscored their opponents 106-0 as the reigning state champs are heading to the quarterfinals to take on #3 St. James.

The quarterfinal matchup will be a rematch of last year’s Division III semifinals Many won against St. James.

