Many shuts out second straight opponent in the playoffs

MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers dominated on both sides of the ball in their 45-0 win in the second round of the playoffs against South Plaquemines.

Since the playoffs began, the Tigers have outscored their opponents 106-0 as the reigning state champs are heading to the quarterfinals to take on #3 St. James.

The quarterfinal matchup will be a rematch of last year’s Division III semifinals Many won against St. James.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.