St. Mary’s rallies from behind to defeat Glenbrook in the Regional Round

Highlights from the second week of football playoffs in Central Louisiana in 2023.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - St. Mary’s had to rely on a second-half rally to keep their season alive as the Tigers squeaked by Glenbrook 30-27.

Glenbrook went into the half with a 19-10 lead, but the Tigers rallied back with a 20-0 run to set the tone and hold on for the Regional Round.

With the win, St. Mary’s advanced to the quarterfinals for the second straight year. The Tigers will take on Ouachita Christian in the quarterfinals.

