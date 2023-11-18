Vote for the Play of the Week for the Regional Round

Highlights from the second week of football playoffs in Central Louisiana in 2023.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:08 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For 12 weeks, local high school football teams showed up week in and week out on the field.

As KALB concludes the final full edition of the 5th Quarter for the 2023 season, we will showcase the final top three plays of the week.

Once the season concludes, KALB will put out a poll for the top five plays of the year.

With the poll below, go and vote for the top three plays from the Regional Round. The poll will close Sunday at 5 p.m. and the winner will be revealed on Sportsnite.

