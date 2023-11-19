Daniels 8 Touchdowns leads Tigers to victory
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU defeated the Georgia State Panthers in Death Valley on Saturday, November 18.
LSU came out with a 56-14 victory.
QB Jayden Daniels had a big night accounting for over 500 yards of total offense and 8 touchdowns.
#LSU Jayden Daniels first drive goes pretty well. Daniels hits 3-4 of passes for 33 yards with an 18-yard touchdown strike to Malik Nabers. Daniels also carries twice for 38 yards. @LSUfootball 7, Georgia State 7 with 9:20 left in 1st quarter.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 19, 2023
Daniels marches the Tigers down the field pic.twitter.com/L5Rns3XXpb— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 19, 2023
Daniels to Thomas— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 19, 2023
That's another TOUCHDOWN
📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/AFnqxfdc0Q
#LSU Jayden Daniels is 19-23-0 passing for 306 yards and 5 TDs. Daniels has 78 yards rushing on 6 carries with another TD. @LSUfootball has scored all six times they've had the ball and now lead Georgia State 42-14 with 11:00 left in the 3rd quarter.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 19, 2023
SIX Touchdowns Tonight @JayD__5 pic.twitter.com/IPy3ayL3ZW— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 19, 2023
8 Touchdowns— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 19, 2023
Jayden Daniels 🤝 Joe Burrow
The most in a single game in LSU history pic.twitter.com/i1mRLGXWkZ
The Tigers will stay home next week as they take on Texas A&M on Saturday, November 25.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
