Louisiana Christian’s history making season comes to an end against Baker, 56-28

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian football team had an incredible season, full of making history and defying the odds.

The Wildcats traveled to Baldwin City, Kan to compete in their first NAIA playoff game in school history against one of the most experienced teams in Baker University.

Louisiana Christian started off strong, in the possession of the game, Baker fumbled the ball and it was recovered for a touchdown by Andre “Bubba” Reed.

LCU led 7-0 after the first quarter against Baker.

Louisiana Christian’s offense led by Sal Palermo hit the ground running early in the second quarter after a blocked field goal and a fumble recovery by the defense with a 15-yard touchdown by Devin Briscoe.

Baker found the endzone midway through the second quarter, but Louisiana Christian did not back down.

LCU would add another touchdown before going into halftime up, 21-14 by Daylon Charles for 60-yards.

In the third quarter, Baker quickly scores to tie the game at 21.

After a 15-play, 75-yard drive, Sal Palermo would sneak in to make it 28-21, holding onto the lead.

The momentum slowed down for LCU midway through the third quarter, as Baker would find the endzone to take the lead for the first time.

Louisiana Christian would turn the ball over six times against Baker.

LCU would fall short in their first playoff game since joining the NAIA against Baker, 56-28.

