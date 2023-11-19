Voter turnout reported low for General Election on Election Day

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - With fewer races in the General Election, voter turnout on Election Day was recorded as low.

“We’re not getting very many calls. And we get calls, a lot of calls when there are a lot of people at the polls. We’ve just gotten very few,” said Sandy Bonnette, Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters.

And the polls have not seen many voters coming in.

“It has definitely been a lot less than last month, but people are still coming in, constantly. We just haven’t seen much,” said Olivia Koremor, commissioner of Precinct C37B.

A few high-profile runoff elections are on the ballot, including those for Louisiana Secretary of State, Attorney General and Treasurer, as well as four proposed constitutional changes. Earlier this month, the total number of votes cast during both weeks of early voting, both by mail and in person, was 4,888. But with fewer races on the General Election ballot, Bonnette does not expect a big turnout when all is said and done.

“I don’t see more turnout,” Bonnette said. “I think it’s going to be close as far as early voting and election day turnout.”

With some races being decided by as little as three votes, it is important to remember that every vote counts.

