80-year-old man charged in wife’s fatal shooting, police say

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An 80-year-old Alabama man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his 79-year-old wife.

The shooting happened around noon Sunday in Northport, WBRC reports.

The victim was identified as 79-year-old Donna Adams. She had been suffering from a prolonged illness, according to police.

Her husband, 80-year-old Gerald Adams, is charged with murder. He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law, which gives Alabama judges the discretion to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year, an Alexandria native will take the stage of Louisiana's Celebration Gator in the...
Alexandria-native to headline Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Louisiana
Plays of the Week
Vote for the Play of the Week for the Regional Round
2023 5th Quarter Playoffs: Week 2
Nov. 18 General Election Results
Republicans sweep 3 major state offices in Louisiana election

Latest News

SPORTSNITE: LCU head football coach Drew Maddox joins the show!
SPORTSNITE: LCU head football coach Drew Maddox joins the show!
FILE - This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies...
31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Pro-Israel gathering draws 100 supporters to downtown Alexandria
Pro-Israel gathering draws 100 supporters to downtown Alexandria
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say