APD investigating shooting at Lee Street and Industrial Street

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night (Nov. 19) around 8:30 p.m. in the Lee Street and Industrial Street area.

A victim with minor injuries was treated at a local hospital.

APD said this is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

