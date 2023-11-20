City of Pineville adds second recycle drop-off location

Recycle Drop Off
Recycle Drop Off(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville residents now have options when it comes to dropping off their recyclable items!

The City of Pineville installed its second drop-off bin on Monday morning (Nov. 2) at the Trotter Centre on Military Highway.

The first drop-off bin was installed earlier this year at Kees Park through a partnership with the Louisiana National Guard.

The process is simple. Just head to one of the drop-off locations and slide your items through the designated slots. But please follow the directions, as the slots are clearly marked for specific items. No trash is allowed.

Recycle Drop Off
Recycle Drop Off(KALB)

The benefits of the recycling station are endless, and in time, the operation will grow, making it accessible to more residents.

This is the second of what will be three drop-off sites in the city.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a shooting near Industrial Street.
APD investigating shooting at Lee Street and Industrial Street
Republicans sweep 3 major state offices in Louisiana election
Nov. 18 General Election Results
This year, an Alexandria native will take the stage of Louisiana's Celebration Gator in the...
Alexandria-native to headline Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Louisiana
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation

Latest News

RPSO is looking for Jenny Moran, and her son, Jonathan Lemmons.
RPSO seeking missing boy, mother
Louisiana Tech Stabbing Survivor Speaks Out
‘I don’t want to die’: Louisiana Tech stabbing victim recounts her experience
RPSO is looking for Jonathan Lane Lemmons, who has been kidnapped.
Woman wanted for kidnapping child in Deville; both still missing
APD is investigating a shooting near Industrial Street.
APD investigating shooting at Lee Street and Industrial Street