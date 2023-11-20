PPD: 5 wanted for questioning in theft investigation

These individuals are wanted for questioning in reference to a theft.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the people shown in this image. They are wanted for questioning in reference to a theft.

If you know the identity of any of these people, you are asked to contact PPD at 318-449-5652 or send them a message on their Facebook page.

All tips will remain anonymous. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

