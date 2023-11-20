SPORTSNITE: LCU head football coach Drew Maddox joins the show!

By Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats’ season came to a close on Saturday, but it was a history making season to remember.

Head coach Drew Maddox joins the show, as he reflects on his fourth year at the helm, and what is to come for the Wildcats.

