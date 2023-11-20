Woman wanted for kidnapping child in Deville; both still missing

RPSO is looking for Jenny Moran, and her son, Jonathan Lemmons.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jenny Moran, who is wanted for simple kidnapping and criminal trespassing, and her son, Jonathan.

RPSO was dispatched to 123 Billy Rush Road in Deville on Sunday night (Nov. 19) in reference to the kidnapping. It was learned that Jonathan Lane Lemmons, a 12-year-old white male, left the area with his mother, Jenny Moran, who does not have parental rights to the child. Neighbors said they were seen together on foot around 4 p.m.

RPSO is looking for Jonathan Lane Lemmons, who has been kidnapped.
RPSO is looking for Jonathan Lane Lemmons, who has been kidnapped.(RPSO)

Lemmons was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue shorts. He has brown hair and a mullet-style haircut. His mother, Moran, is about 5′5″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has long, dark hair.

It is believed they are still in the Deville area. There was a confirmed sighting Sunday night around 9 p.m. in the Elmus Paul and Ida Wells Road area. A drone was deployed to search the area but they have yet to be located.

Lemmons is not believed to be in any danger but they may be trying to get to south Louisiana, specifically, the Slidell area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or happen to see them, please call RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Det. James Rachal at 318-641-6000.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a shooting near Industrial Street.
APD investigating shooting at Lee Street and Industrial Street
Republicans sweep 3 major state offices in Louisiana election
Nov. 18 General Election Results
This year, an Alexandria native will take the stage of Louisiana's Celebration Gator in the...
Alexandria-native to headline Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Louisiana
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation

Latest News

Recycle Drop Off
City of Pineville adds second recycle drop-off location
RPSO is looking for Jenny Moran, and her son, Jonathan Lemmons.
RPSO seeking missing boy, mother
APD is investigating a shooting near Industrial Street.
APD investigating shooting at Lee Street and Industrial Street
UTV stolen in Burr Ferry
VPSO: UTV stolen in Burr Ferry