Gorum home badly damaged following EF-1 tornado

GORUM, La. (KALB) - In Natchitoches Parish, the National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado struck the southern part of the parish during Nov. 20′s storms.

Several houses received damage in the small community of Gorum. Around 2:30 p.m., one family living in a home off Janie Gorum Road said they heard what sounded like a freight train rolling through their property. The family said the wind was so loud that they did not even realize that a tree had completely uprooted and collapsed on their roof until they saw the damage when they walked outside. Four family members were on the property at the time of the storm, including a four-month-old baby. Thankfully, everyone walked away with no injuries.

Gorum home damage (KALB)

Crews have been working throughout the day to assess the damage and repair lines. But, the family is still mentally scarred and shaken up a day later and is now asking for any financial assistance since they do not have home insurance.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family repair the 70-year-old home. The family said they have lived there their whole life and do not want to leave. They are currently staying in a camper on the property. The account said the family is accepting any donations or prayers at this time.

