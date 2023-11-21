Gorum home badly damaged following EF-1 tornado

A family in Gorum is seeking support after their home was destroyed by an EF-1 tornado on Nov. 20.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORUM, La. (KALB) - In Natchitoches Parish, the National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado struck the southern part of the parish during Nov. 20′s storms.

Several houses received damage in the small community of Gorum. Around 2:30 p.m., one family living in a home off Janie Gorum Road said they heard what sounded like a freight train rolling through their property. The family said the wind was so loud that they did not even realize that a tree had completely uprooted and collapsed on their roof until they saw the damage when they walked outside. Four family members were on the property at the time of the storm, including a four-month-old baby. Thankfully, everyone walked away with no injuries.

Gorum home damage
Gorum home damage(KALB)

Crews have been working throughout the day to assess the damage and repair lines. But, the family is still mentally scarred and shaken up a day later and is now asking for any financial assistance since they do not have home insurance.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family repair the 70-year-old home. The family said they have lived there their whole life and do not want to leave. They are currently staying in a camper on the property. The account said the family is accepting any donations or prayers at this time.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD Update: 4 of 5 wanted for questioning in theft investigation identified
ARRESTED: Woman accused of kidnapping child in Deville
APD is investigating a shooting near Industrial Street.
APD investigating shooting at Lee Street and Industrial Street
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Recycle Drop Off
City of Pineville adds second recycle drop-off location

Latest News

A family in Gorum is seeking support after their home was destroyed by an EF-1 tornado on Nov....
Gorum home badly damaged following EF-1 tornado
LSUA’s Central Louisiana Economic Dashboard for November released
LSUA’s Central Louisiana Economic Dashboard for November released
File Graphic
Louisiana’s statewide burn ban lifted
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said the woman who was accused of kidnapping her...
ARRESTED: Woman accused of kidnapping child in Deville