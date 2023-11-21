Human remains found near Sabine River identified

NEWTON, Tx. (KPLC) - Authorities have completed a DNA analysis of human remains that were located along the bank of the Sabine River in Belgrade, TX, in July of 2023, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Robert Burby says the victim has been identified as Wayne Ardel Ayers of Vidor.

Ayers was reported missing to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on April 20, 2023. The sheriff’s office expresses their heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family as well as all families who currently have someone missing. They also thank everyone who assisted in the multi-agency investigation including the Newton County, Jasper County, and Orange County Sheriff’s Offices.

A cause of death has not been released but the investigation into Ayers’ death is ongoing. Authorities ask anyone who believes they may have information on the incident to please contact their respective Sheriff’s Office or law enforcement agency.

