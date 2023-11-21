Human remains found near Sabine River identified

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Tx. (KPLC) - Authorities have completed a DNA analysis of human remains that were located along the bank of the Sabine River in Belgrade, TX, in July of 2023, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Robert Burby says the victim has been identified as Wayne Ardel Ayers of Vidor.

Ayers was reported missing to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on April 20, 2023. The sheriff’s office expresses their heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family as well as all families who currently have someone missing. They also thank everyone who assisted in the multi-agency investigation including the Newton County, Jasper County, and Orange County Sheriff’s Offices.

A cause of death has not been released but the investigation into Ayers’ death is ongoing. Authorities ask anyone who believes they may have information on the incident to please contact their respective Sheriff’s Office or law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD Update: 4 of 5 wanted for questioning in theft investigation identified
RPSO is looking for Jonathan Lane Lemmons, who has been kidnapped.
Woman wanted for kidnapping child in Deville; both still missing
APD is investigating a shooting near Industrial Street.
APD investigating shooting at Lee Street and Industrial Street
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Recycle Drop Off
City of Pineville adds second recycle drop-off location

Latest News

Keith Richards, de izquierda a derecha, Ronnie Wood, y Mick Jagger posan para retratos a su...
Rolling Stones to headline Jazz Fest this spring
PPD Update: 4 of 5 wanted for questioning in theft investigation identified
Pineville residents now have options when it comes to dropping off their recyclable items!
City of Pineville adds second recycle drop-off location
The General Election brought a low percentage of voter turnout in some Central Louisiana...
Some Cenla parishes report low turnout for General Election