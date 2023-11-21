LCU’s Drew Maddox reflects on Wildcat’s historic year and promising future

A season of broken records and historic feats hit the end of the road over the weekend for Louisiana Christian University.
By Nigel Dyson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Last Saturday afternoon, LCU’s football season came to an end after a 56-28 first-round loss to Baker University (KS).

After clinching the first SAC conference title and NAIA playoff bib in program history, the program looks to build off this year and continue this standard of excellence.

Despite losing some key seniors like Sal Palermo, Devin Briscoe, and Andre “Bubba” Reed, the Wildcats have a lot of players returning on both sides of the ball. Names like Sammy Feaster, Logan Brimmer and Daylon Charles just to list a few.

As LCU now enters the off-season, the program faces a new challenge - maintaining the success it had this year. What once was perceived as a Cinderella run, is now looked at as an expectation.

LCU will not take Wildcat Field again until August of 2024. But when that time comes, they’ll be ready for it all.

“The best thing about losing a playoff game like that where it just kind of kicks you, is that you’re ready to go. Like I’m ready to go right now,” Head Coach Drew Maddox said, reflecting on the special year he and his program had.

