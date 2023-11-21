Louisiana’s 60-foot alligator float returns to NYC to crawl in Thanksgiving parade

Louisiana's 60-foot “Celebration Gator” will once again crawl down the streets of the Big Apple...
Louisiana's 60-foot “Celebration Gator” will once again crawl down the streets of the Big Apple during this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.(Louisiana Office of Lt. Governor)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Move over turkey; the massive alligator is back! Louisiana’s 60-foot “Celebration Gator” will once again crawl down the streets of the Big Apple during this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Louisiana's Celebration Gator that will roll through New York City in the 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw, of Mandeville, and country singer Alex Smith, of Alexandria, will represent the state by riding on the float and performing.

Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw and country singer Alex Smith are bringing Louisiana to the streets of NYC. They will ride on Louisiana's float for the Macy's parade.

This is the third consecutive year the Louisiana “Celebration Gator” will participate in the parade.

According to the Office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, “Since 2021, coverage of Louisiana’s float in the annual parade reached nearly 2 billion people encouraging them to experience the culture, history, food, and music that are uniquely Louisiana.”

The 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls from 9 a.m. until noon on Thursday, Nov. 23. Viewers can watch the parade from the comfort of their homes on NBC and Peacock.

Fellow Louisiana native Jon Batiste will also be performing during this year’s parade.

