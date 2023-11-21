NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Marksville on Nov. 20

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado was in Marksville on Nov. 20 during the severe weather event.

The tornado started along North Lee Street, just south of the intersection with Tarleton Street, damaging trees, power lines, and roofs. The path continued across HWY 107, where homes sustained damage to roofs from tree branches.

Further east, damage from the tornado also happened near Andrus Street, where an oak tree fell through a small home. The tornado continued over Spring Bayou Golf Course along an east/northeast motion toward rural lands south of Pecan Drive and River Lane before the 4.4-mile track ended.

The tornado happened around 6:55 - 7:06 p.m. with peak winds up to 100 mph. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Marksville tornado (NWS)

