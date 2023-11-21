PPD Update: 4 of 5 wanted for questioning in theft investigation identified

(Pineville Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department has identified four of the five individuals wanted for questioning in reference to a theft.

If you know the identity of the remaining person pictured above, you are asked to contact PPD at 318-449-5652 or send them a message on their Facebook page.

All tips will remain anonymous. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

