Rolling Stones to headline Jazz Fest this spring

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest announced Tuesday (Nov. 21) morning that the Rolling Stones will headline one of the scheduled dates this spring.

The Rolling Stones are working in their Hackney Diamonds Tour into their scheduled Jazz Fest performance and will take the stage in New Orleans on Thursday, May 2.

There will be a presale for the Rolling Stones Jazz Fest date next week on Nov. 29-30. General admission will go on sale Friday, December 1.

The Rolling Stones are currently on tour supporting their new album, also entitled “Hackney Diamonds”, that was released in October of this year. The album is the first album of original material released by the band since 2005′s “A Bigger Bang” and the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts, who does still appear on the album with tracks that were recorded in 2019. Produced by Andrew Watt, it features guest contributions from Elton John, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman.

Ticket info for Jazz Fest can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO is looking for Jonathan Lane Lemmons, who has been kidnapped.
Woman wanted for kidnapping child in Deville; both still missing
PPD Update: 4 of 5 wanted for questioning in theft investigation identified
APD is investigating a shooting near Industrial Street.
APD investigating shooting at Lee Street and Industrial Street
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Recycle Drop Off
City of Pineville adds second recycle drop-off location

Latest News

FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
Chris Stapleton adds Louisiana stop to ‘All-American Road Show’ tour in October
Vanilla Ice among music legends coming to Paragon
Will Smith poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Emancipation' in...
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ role taught him a lesson post-slap
Marvel debuts first look at Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3
FILE - Harrison Ford in his role as Indiana Jones.
First trailer for Indiana Jones 5 revealed