RPSO deputy arrested for theft, malfeasance

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to the Finance Section has been arrested for theft and malfeasance.

Kimberly Ryder, 46, was arrested for theft > $25,000 and malfeasance in office after RPSO was informed of some financial discrepancies.

The discrepancies were part of the RPSO Family Club, described as an entity within the department where RPSO employees become members by voluntarily contributing $1.00 per paycheck via payroll deduction. These contributions are used for bereavement flowers, gift baskets, food trays for funerals, gifts for retiring deputies and donations for catastrophic events to participating member employees.

Ryder turned herself in to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where she was booked and later released on a $2,000 bond. She was also terminated upon arrest.

Detectives said their investigation remains active and ongoing.

While no public funds were involved, some of the alleged acts were conducted while Ryder was on duty.

