ARRESTED: Woman accused of kidnapping child in Deville

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said the woman who was accused of kidnapping her 12-year-old son in Deville has been arrested.

RPSO was dispatched to 123 Billy Rush Road in Deville on Sunday, Nov. 19, in reference to the kidnapping. RPSO reported that Jonathan Lane Lemmons had left the area with his mother, Jenny Lynn Moran, who did not have parental rights to the child. Neighbors said they were seen together on foot around 4 p.m.

Moran was taken into custody by St. Tammany Parish Deputies without incident and placed under arrest for simple kidnapping and criminal trespassing. She will remain in custody in St. Tammany Parish until she is extradited back to Rapides Parish.

Lemmons was also located and is said to be ok.

