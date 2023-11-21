ARRESTED: Woman accused of kidnapping child in Deville

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said the woman who was accused of kidnapping her 12-year-old son in Deville has been arrested.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said the woman who was accused of kidnapping her 12-year-old son in Deville has been arrested.

RPSO was dispatched to 123 Billy Rush Road in Deville on Sunday, Nov. 19, in reference to the kidnapping. RPSO reported that Jonathan Lane Lemmons had left the area with his mother, Jenny Lynn Moran, who did not have parental rights to the child. Neighbors said they were seen together on foot around 4 p.m.

Moran was taken into custody by St. Tammany Parish Deputies without incident and placed under arrest for simple kidnapping and criminal trespassing. She will remain in custody in St. Tammany Parish until she is extradited back to Rapides Parish.

Lemmons was also located and is said to be ok.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD Update: 4 of 5 wanted for questioning in theft investigation identified
APD is investigating a shooting near Industrial Street.
APD investigating shooting at Lee Street and Industrial Street
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Recycle Drop Off
City of Pineville adds second recycle drop-off location

Latest News

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said the woman who was accused of kidnapping her...
ARRESTED: Woman accused of kidnapping child in Deville
RPSO deputy arrested for theft, malfeasance
An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Cottonport on Nov. 20, 2023.
Cottonport tornado damage
NWS confirms at least 2 EF-1 tornados in Avoyelles Parish on Nov. 20