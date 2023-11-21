Saints placing WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Michael Thomas on the injured reserve.
Thomas injured his right knee on the team’s first offensive play of a Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
The Saints, coming off of a Week 11 bye, are expecting to miss Thomas for at least the next four games.
The Saints travel to divisional rival Atlanta Falcons on Sun., Nov. 26.
The team added a familiar face to the wide receiver room in the meantime, signing Marquez Calloway to the practice squad.
