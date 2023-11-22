2 EF-0 tornadoes confirmed during Nov. 20 severe weather event

KALB
KALB(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Two more tornadoes have been confirmed during the Nov. 20 severe weather event. One was located around Big Creek and the other around Oden Lake. Both were listed as EF-0 tornadoes.

The Big Creek tornado began at 5:17 p.m. and ended around 5:22 p.m. It began around Sandhill Road and Joe Smith Road, then crossed Cora Road. The last visible damage was near J. Harper Road. Only tree damage was noted. This tornado was 75 yards wide with peak winds up to 80 mph.

Big Creek Tornado
Big Creek Tornado(NWS)

The Oden Lake tornado began at 5:58 p.m. and ended around 6:08 p.m. It started just west of Forest Road and moved east/southeast across Oden Lake, producing minor tree damage. The damage ends just to the east of Hwy 165. This tornado was 50 yards wide with peak winds up to 75 mph.

Oden Lake Tornado
Oden Lake Tornado(NWS)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO deputy arrested for theft, malfeasance
ARRESTED: Woman accused of kidnapping child in Deville
NWS confirms at least 2 EF-1 tornados in Avoyelles Parish on Nov. 20
PPD Update: 4 of 5 wanted for questioning in theft investigation identified
Human remains found near Sabine River identified
Human remains found near Sabine River identified

Latest News

File Graphic
Louisiana’s statewide burn ban lifted
Woodlawn Drive
RPSO investigating Woodlawn Drive shooting
Gorum home damage
Gorum home badly damaged following EF-1 tornado
NWS confirms at least 2 EF-1 tornados in Avoyelles Parish on Nov. 20
We spoke with residents in Cottonport and Marksville following damage from two tornadoes on...
2 tornadoes cause structural damage in Cottonport, Marksville