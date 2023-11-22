2 EF-0 tornadoes confirmed during Nov. 20 severe weather event

(KALB) - Two more tornadoes have been confirmed during the Nov. 20 severe weather event. One was located around Big Creek and the other around Oden Lake. Both were listed as EF-0 tornadoes.

The Big Creek tornado began at 5:17 p.m. and ended around 5:22 p.m. It began around Sandhill Road and Joe Smith Road, then crossed Cora Road. The last visible damage was near J. Harper Road. Only tree damage was noted. This tornado was 75 yards wide with peak winds up to 80 mph.

Big Creek Tornado (NWS)

The Oden Lake tornado began at 5:58 p.m. and ended around 6:08 p.m. It started just west of Forest Road and moved east/southeast across Oden Lake, producing minor tree damage. The damage ends just to the east of Hwy 165. This tornado was 50 yards wide with peak winds up to 75 mph.

Oden Lake Tornado (NWS)

