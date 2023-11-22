Dimario Jackson earns first collegiate win as a head coach for LSUA

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tuesday night’s win for LSUA over Dillard was a career milestone victory for Dimario Jackson as he picked up his first win as a collegiate head coach.

The Generals never trailed after the 7:29 mark in the first half as they shot their way to an 82-71 win.

Guard JD Allen led all scorers on the night with 20 points and freshman guard EJ McQuillan followed up behind him with 18 points.

LSUA (1-3) avenged a two-point loss to Dillard last month with the first victory of the season Tuesday.

Dimario Jackson and the Generals will open up Red River Athletic Conference play on the road next Thursday, November 30, against LSU-Shreveport.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.