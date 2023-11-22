Dimario Jackson earns first collegiate win as a head coach for LSUA

Highlights from the college basketball matchup between Dillard and LSUA on November 21, 2023.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tuesday night’s win for LSUA over Dillard was a career milestone victory for Dimario Jackson as he picked up his first win as a collegiate head coach.

The Generals never trailed after the 7:29 mark in the first half as they shot their way to an 82-71 win.

Guard JD Allen led all scorers on the night with 20 points and freshman guard EJ McQuillan followed up behind him with 18 points.

LSUA (1-3) avenged a two-point loss to Dillard last month with the first victory of the season Tuesday.

Dimario Jackson and the Generals will open up Red River Athletic Conference play on the road next Thursday, November 30, against LSU-Shreveport.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARRESTED: Woman accused of kidnapping child in Deville
PPD Update: 4 of 5 wanted for questioning in theft investigation identified
RPSO deputy arrested for theft, malfeasance
APD is investigating a shooting near Industrial Street.
APD investigating shooting at Lee Street and Industrial Street
NWS confirms at least 2 EF-1 tornados in Avoyelles Parish on Nov. 20

Latest News

Tioga, Oak Hill GBB to meet in Cenla Clash Championship
Highlights from the college basketball matchup between Dillard and LSUA on November 21, 2023.
College Basketball: Dillard vs LSUA
Highlights from the girls' basketball matchup between Glenmora and Oak Hill on November 21, 2023.
High School Basketball: Glenmora vs Oak Hill
Highlights from the girls' basketball matchup between Tioga and Northwood Lena on November 21,...
High School Basketball: Tioga vs Northwood Lena