Making preparations for increased holiday travel

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you’re traveling for the holidays, you may already know that travel can include crowded airports, crowded highways and crowded public transportation as people travel to celebrate with loved ones or take a break from the everyday routine. While holiday travel brings joy and a spirit of togetherness, it also brings increased demand, potential delays and the need for careful planning to ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey.

The hustle of the holiday season can be stressful, especially if you are traveling at the last minute. That is why it is important to have a game plan in place before you take off.

“Be prepared, take your load of patience with you, have a smile because maybe if you share a smile with someone, then that would tone them back down,” said Barbara Johnson.

Johnson is a frequent holiday traveler. Over the years, she has picked up a few tips on how to make her trip to the airport efficient and effective.

“The more I travel, the fewer things I’ve learned to take with me, keep it very simple,” Johnson said.

Ralph Hennessy, executive director of England Airpark, which encompasses Alexandria International Airport (AEX), said he does not expect delays as of now but still wants travelers to be prepared. AEX does not expect any operational problems to happen soon, but they remind travelers to check the weather before they travel.

“The weather outlook is good for us now,” said Hennessy. “People traveling or coming to pick up family members or see them off, there may be some later on in the week, depending on what the weather is like, where they’re going to or where they’re coming from.”

Hennessy said travelers should always anticipate any weather delays or mechanical delays that they may experience, not only at their first stop but also at the connecting hubs in Dallas or Atlanta.

On the ground, AAA reports that over 49 million drivers (about twice the population of Texas) will be on the road for the holidays. That is the most amount of people AAA predicts to be on the road since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Gregory Fischer with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission reminds drivers it is important for them to focus on the road and not have any distractions.

“On Thanksgiving weekend, you’re going to have your family in the car. And if you have people talking in the backseat and stuff, if you’re driving, you want to make sure that you’re focused on the road,” Fischer said.

For those in the air, flyers like Johnson are not expecting delays, which keeps Johnson in the holiday spirit.

“I am so grateful that the weather is nice today and blue skies, happy landing, safe travels,” said Johnson.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.