RPSO investigating Woodlawn Drive shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night around 11 p.m. in the 2800 block of Woodlawn Drive in Alexandria.

RPSO responded to the scene after a report of multiple gunshots were fired in the area. They found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Both victims were transported to a local hospital where they are being treated.

Several shell casings were found in the roadway at the crime scene.

If anyone has any information in reference to this investigation, they are asked to contact Detective Justin Burch at 318-473-6727, RPSO Main Office at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app may also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm

NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

