Tioga, Oak Hill GBB to meet in Cenla Clash Championship

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Cenla Clash girls’ basketball tournament in Rapides Parish features some of the best local basketball programs in Central Louisiana.

After the first two rounds, Tioga and Oak Hill remain the only two unbeaten teams and will meet up Wednesday night in the tournament championship game.

Tioga defeated the top-seeded Northwood-Lena Lady Gators in the semifinal round 41-33 led by Abbi Troquille’s 15 points. This is the second time in the young season already that Tioga has knocked off the defending back-to-back state champs.

Oak Hill advanced to the tournament title game for the third consecutive season after moving past Glenmora 86-58. The Lady Rams got off to a hot start shooting in their own gym Wednesday night as the team scored 54 first-half points.

Tioga and Oak Hill will tip off from Oak Hill’s gym at 3 p.m. Wednesday night.

