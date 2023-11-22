Tioga, Oak Hill GBB to meet in Cenla Clash Championship

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Cenla Clash girls’ basketball tournament in Rapides Parish features some of the best local basketball programs in Central Louisiana.

After the first two rounds, Tioga and Oak Hill remain the only two unbeaten teams and will meet up Wednesday night in the tournament championship game.

Tioga defeated the top-seeded Northwood-Lena Lady Gators in the semifinal round 41-33 led by Abbi Troquille’s 15 points. This is the second time in the young season already that Tioga has knocked off the defending back-to-back state champs.

Oak Hill advanced to the tournament title game for the third consecutive season after moving past Glenmora 86-58. The Lady Rams got off to a hot start shooting in their own gym Wednesday night as the team scored 54 first-half points.

Tioga and Oak Hill will tip off from Oak Hill’s gym at 3 p.m. Wednesday night.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARRESTED: Woman accused of kidnapping child in Deville
PPD Update: 4 of 5 wanted for questioning in theft investigation identified
RPSO deputy arrested for theft, malfeasance
APD is investigating a shooting near Industrial Street.
APD investigating shooting at Lee Street and Industrial Street
NWS confirms at least 2 EF-1 tornados in Avoyelles Parish on Nov. 20

Latest News

Dimario Jackson earns first collegiate win as a head coach for LSUA
Highlights from the college basketball matchup between Dillard and LSUA on November 21, 2023.
College Basketball: Dillard vs LSUA
Highlights from the girls' basketball matchup between Glenmora and Oak Hill on November 21, 2023.
High School Basketball: Glenmora vs Oak Hill
Highlights from the girls' basketball matchup between Tioga and Northwood Lena on November 21,...
High School Basketball: Tioga vs Northwood Lena