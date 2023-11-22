T’s Trees open for ‘hometown Christmas magic’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Finding fresh Christmas trees around Central Louisiana can be a challenge. This year, you will have at least one more place to pick out your perfect Christmas fir.

T’s Trees is now open on Versailles Boulevard, right across the road from BJ’s Pizza. It is a new tree business owned and operated by an Alexandria local. Cana Trahan and her husband started the business last year in Breaux Bridge before deciding to bring the holiday spirit to Central Louisiana.

It is not just the trees that are fresh, so is their take on creating a unique tree-hunting experience.

“Our goal is to create some hometown Christmas magic during the holiday season. Anyone wanting to come here will have a good time. We’re always serving hot chocolate. We have little reindeer we can make out of the stumps for the kids. We give away candy canes. Our goal is that anyone who wants to come here for a Christmas tree or just a Christmas experience, won’t leave empty-handed,” Cana said.

T’s Trees is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Their trees are available at multiple price points.

