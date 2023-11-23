Oak Hill takes home the trophy in Cenla Clash Championship

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Cenla Clash girls’ basketball tournament featured a few of the best local basketball programs in Rapides Parish and Central Louisiana.

The tournament started with seven teams, only one could come out on top.

The Oak Hill Lady Rams faced the Tioga Indians in the championship game. In the last few years, the Lady Rams’ have fallen short in the tournament title game but not this year. Oak Hill brought home the hardware defeating Tioga, 75-47.

“We work so hard,” said Oak Hill head coach Kaci West. “We are not satisfied with this, and we want to be one of the best teams in the state. We told them in the locker room that we have established we are the best team in Cenla right now. Let’s go be one of the best teams in the state.”

The Lady Rams started off hot, as they went on a 35-2 run in the first quarter.

Tioga outscored Oak Hill in the second quarter, 19-17, but the forced turnovers and lights-out shooting from the Lady Rams’ became too much.

Lainee Johnson led the Lady Rams with seven three-pointers, six in the first half and 24 points.

Alexis Dyer was named the tournament MVP.

“We came into this tournament like we wanted it,” said senior forward Alexis Dyer. “I think a lot of teams, maybe didn’t quite realize how bad we wanted it. We have been sent home the last three years, every time in the finals. Coming into these tournaments, we want to make a statement from the get-go, and I believe we that is what we have done.”

This was the first time Oak Hill hosted the tournament, featuring ASH, Peabody, Tioga, Bolton, Northwood-Lena and Glenmora.

Next year, the tournament will be hosted at Peabody Magnet High School.

