2023 Holiday Light Safari begins at Alexandria Zoo

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Zoo is kicking off the 2023 Holiday Light Safari!

For select nights in November and December, the zoo welcomes visitors for a dazzling display of Christmas lights, illuminating all your favorite safari friends. Santa Claus will also be in town through December 23 so kiddos can stop by and say hello.

The Holiday Light Safari opens at 5:30 p.m. just after dark. The last entry to the park is 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children.

Plan your visit on the zoo’s website.

