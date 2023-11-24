Community Thanksgiving serving Cenla for 15th year

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Nov. 23, the Cenla community got a taste of thanksgiving with a free meal for those who were unable to have one for the holiday. Community Thanksgiving has served Cenla families for over a decade.

“This is our 15th year feeding the hungry,” said Frances Perry, one of the organizers of community thanksgiving.

Each year, the event would feed the hungry and create a family atmosphere inside the Broadway Resource Center.

“We would normally be in the building, decorate it for the people, allow them to sit in,” Perry said. “My dad would bring a TV so they can watch sports, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, just some gathering congregation put them in a warm place.”

However, that all changed this year. According to the City of Alexandria, all city rental facilities are closed on holidays. Event organizers said that has not been an issue until this thanksgiving.

“It’s been closed for 14 years,” said Perry. “My father was working for the city all those years, and we were able to be in the building as of this year. I’m not understanding why we couldn’t be in it because it’s been closed for 14 years. I asked the people, can you give me a reason why we couldn’t have it? And they just told me, City of Alexandria facilities are closed on holidays.”

Event organizers instead cooked and handed out food to the community on Eighth Street, right outside of the center. Perry says they can’t allow something negative to stop this event from happening.

“My family and some friends pitched in and decided, let’s just do it on the side of the road because we can’t allow something so negative to stop us from what we’ve been doing for 15 years,” said Perry.

It’s an event that brings the community together in the hopes of everyone celebrating a happy thanksgiving.

KALB has reached out to the City of Alexandria for comment, but have not heard back.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.