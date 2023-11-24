Family and football go hand-in-hand with the Feasters

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family trio of David, Sammy and Ty Feaster. have had a lot of recent success since the entire family moved to moving to Cenla from Minden before the school year.

With Sammy already playing at LCU, his father David and younger brother Ty were thrown into new situations. David being the new offensive coordinator and Ty being the quarterback at ASH.

“My major concern of taking this job was the fact that I was going to have to move him from a situation he was really comfortable with and he was really thriving in and come over here and see, like we said, we didn’t even know if he’d be on the football field on Friday nights and all that but all that is worked out tremendously and we’re so excited for him and for Sammy, there was an aspect of “Okay, you’re going to be coaching your son, you’re throwing the ball to your son you put your son in the ballgame” and that’s worked out great because he’s made me look so good, " said Coach Feaster.

With David and Sammy helping lead the Wildcat’s exciting, fast paced, triple-option offense they won the program’s first ever conference title and made the playoffs for the first time since joining NAIA. Now Ty is leading the ASH Trojans into the LHSAA quarterfinals this year after their 23-0 upset win last week against Brother Martin.

“I’m thankful for what the season has been, but I’m still thinking about this week. “What can I do to make the plays to have another great season so that ASH can make a deeper run into the playoffs?” said Ty.

Through all the adjustments and success, the Feasters are a family that is extra thankful this holiday season.

