No Payne, No Gain: St. Mary’s Payne Williams plays huge role in comeback win against Glenbrook

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - St. Mary’s Payne Williams did anything and everything for the Tigers in their second round comeback win against Glenbrook.

“Anytime I can get the ball, I just think of it as a blessing and try to do as much as I can with it,” said Williams.

At one point in the game, Williams’ accounted for all of the 17 points scored.

“Defensively, he plays lockdown as a corner,” said Tigers’ head coach Aaron York. “Offensively, you saw what he did against Glenbrook at wide receiver, and kicking wise, this past week at one point in the game, he was responsible for 17 points. Glenbrook had 19 on the board, so he was a huge difference this past week.”

Williams’ stat line is usually eye catching each week as he plays in all three phases of the game, as the Tigers’ say, ‘No Payne, No Gain.’

“He never stops hustling,” said Tigers’ quarterback Mixon Bankston. “I found him, and he made a couple of guys miss, and he was gone. It is what he does so well, yards after catch. He is a great target for me, and I love throwing him the ball.”

Williams’ thrives in every position he plays, but there is one that has always been his specialty that is kicking him to new heights.

“It is different, when I can say I am a Division I kicker now,” said Williams. “Everyone was joking before, but now, I actually can say it. Colorado State is a good place for me, and I just went down there and really liked everything, then decided to commit.”

Honored and happy to announce that I will be furthering my academic and football career at Colorado State University. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have all made this possible. @CO_CoachPerry @KohlsKicking @CSUFootball @smhtigers_FB pic.twitter.com/QFaSGO3GYB — Payne Williams (@pwilliams230) November 15, 2023

“It is good for our community,” said York. “We can send kids from St. Mary’s to Division I schools, and he is paving the way.”

Williams’ is also paving the way for the next player who will be kicking for the Tigers’, but Payne will leaving a lasting impact as not everyone can kick 40 and 50-yard field goals.

“He is going to leave hard work and dedication,” said Bankston. “Everything he is doing is because of his hard work here, in the weight room, on the field and he is dedicated.”

“I am training another kicker right now, Carter Hogg,” said Williams. “Hopefully, he lives up to my reputation.”

For his competitive drive and ability to make an impact in all three phases of the game, Payne Williams is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

